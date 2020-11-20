Alexa
Azerbaijani army enters territory ceded by Armenian forces

By  Associated Press
2020/11/20 15:29
FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, a journalist looks at a ruined Tigranakert, Armenian city dating back to the Hellenistic ...
The Aghdam Mosque is seen through ruins in Agdam, prior to the Azerbaijani forces being handed control in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, T...
A military boot lies on the grass in front of the Aghdam Mosque in Agdam, prior to the Azerbaijani forces being handed control in the separatist regio...
FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, a journalist looks at a ruined Tigranakert, Armenian city dating back to the Hellenistic ...

The Aghdam Mosque is seen through ruins in Agdam, prior to the Azerbaijani forces being handed control in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, T...

A military boot lies on the grass in front of the Aghdam Mosque in Agdam, prior to the Azerbaijani forces being handed control in the separatist regio...

MOSCOW (AP) — Units of the Azerbaijani army on Friday morning entered the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

The truce, brokered by Russia last week, stipulated that Armenia hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan. The first one, Aghdam, is to be turned over on Friday.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

Heavy fighting that flared up Sept. 27 marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations in over a quarter-century, killing hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

The truce last week halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting cease-fire. It was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands regularly taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country's prime minister.