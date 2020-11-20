Taiwan president to attend launch of submarine construction

President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the submarine yard in May 2019 President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the submarine yard in May 2019 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will attend the beginning of construction work on Taiwan’s first domestic submarine at a Kaohsiung City shipyard on Nov. 24, the Presidential Office announced Friday (Nov. 20).

Taiwan still operates two submarines manufactured by the Netherlands in the late 1980s, but since then it has become impossible for the nation to find countries willing to sell the vessels due to pressure from China. The NT$49.36-billion (US$1.72-billion) project is expected to see the submarine completed during the third quarter of 2024, with sea trials scheduled for 2025.

The start of work on the first submarine is such an important milestone that the president decided to visit the shipyard on the first day, according to presidential spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵). She wants to encourage and reward the military, shipbuilder CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) for their efforts, CNA reported.