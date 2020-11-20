Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president to attend launch of submarine construction

First domestically developed submarine should be completed in 2024

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/20 15:47
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the submarine yard in May 2019 

President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the submarine yard in May 2019  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will attend the beginning of construction work on Taiwan’s first domestic submarine at a Kaohsiung City shipyard on Nov. 24, the Presidential Office announced Friday (Nov. 20).

Taiwan still operates two submarines manufactured by the Netherlands in the late 1980s, but since then it has become impossible for the nation to find countries willing to sell the vessels due to pressure from China. The NT$49.36-billion (US$1.72-billion) project is expected to see the submarine completed during the third quarter of 2024, with sea trials scheduled for 2025.

The start of work on the first submarine is such an important milestone that the president decided to visit the shipyard on the first day, according to presidential spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵). She wants to encourage and reward the military, shipbuilder CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) for their efforts, CNA reported.
submarine
Tsai Ing-wen
CSBC Corporation Taiwan
NCSIST
Taiwan indigenous submarine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan military drone to start production in 2024
Taiwan military drone to start production in 2024
2020/11/19 14:01
Senator Pat Toomey urges US to invite Taiwan's president to White House
Senator Pat Toomey urges US to invite Taiwan's president to White House
2020/11/19 12:15
President Tsai lauds contributions of Taiwan expatriates
President Tsai lauds contributions of Taiwan expatriates
2020/11/17 18:30
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/11/17 09:31
Taiwan president thanks outgoing chair of US House Foreign Affairs Committee for support
Taiwan president thanks outgoing chair of US House Foreign Affairs Committee for support
2020/11/16 17:38