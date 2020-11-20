Taiwan’s Asus announces Chromebox 4 mini PC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus has announced its latest mini PC that runs Google’s Chrome OS — the Chromebox 4.

At 148.5 x 148.5 x 40 mm, the new micro PC is similar in size to the Chromebox 3, but instead of 8th Gen Intel processors, the Chromebox 4 offers a variety of different 10th Gen Intel processors, according to The Verge. Buyers can choose from the Intel Celeron 5205U or one of three Intel Core processors: an i3-10110U, an i5-10210U, or an i7-10510U.

The Chromebox 4 can be configured with 4 GB or 8GB of memory (DDR4-SO-DIMM) and up to 256 GB of storage. The device comes with multiple ports, including HDMI 2.0, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, which can handle up to three 4K displays at one time, according to the report. The system also supports dual-band 802.11ax WiFi 6.

Similar to other Chrome OS devices, the Chromebox 4 supports Google Play, allowing users to use Android apps natively. The new machine also allows for automatic Chrome software and security updates, which means that users do not have to download and restart as one would with Windows or Apple computers.

Asus says the Chromebox 4 also comes with a space-saving feature so it can be mounted on the back of a monitor using a lockable VESA mount, which comes included. The Chromebox 4 will be available in North America in December and starts at a price of US$289.