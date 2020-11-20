2 Indonesian women test positive for Covid during Taiwan quarantine

Students adjust face masks during class at Daarul Rahman Islamic Boarding School in Jakarta, Indonesia. Students adjust face masks during class at Daarul Rahman Islamic Boarding School in Jakarta, Indonesia.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Nov. 20) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from Indonesia.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 612. The latest cases are both female Indonesian migrant workers in their 30s.

The CECC stated that Cases 611 and 612 arrived in Taiwan for work on Nov. 5 and went directly to a quarantine center. Neither reported symptoms of the virus while undergoing quarantine.

The two were tested for the coronavirus on Nov. 18, prior to the end of their quarantines. Both were diagnosed on Nov. 20 and placed in a hospital isolation ward.

Since the two were asymptomatic and had not come in contact with any other people during their quarantine, the health department has not implemented contact tracing.

The CECC on Friday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 107,003 COVID-19 tests, with 105,356 coming back negative.

Out of the 611 officially confirmed cases, 519 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case 530) has been removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 546 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 58 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia has recorded 483,518 coronavirus cases and 15,600 deaths.