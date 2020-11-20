Alexa
Taipei urged to clamp down on heated tobacco shops

Non-profit says vaping, HTP businesses running rampant amid lax government control

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/20 14:10
Heated tobacco products shop in Taipei (John Tung Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The authorities have been called upon to enforce a crackdown on heated tobacco product (HTP) shops in Taipei, which some fear could have a detrimental effect on younger Taiwanese.

The John Tung Foundation (JTF), a non-profit organization promoting the public’s wellbeing, raised alarms that an American tobacco company has opened a HTP shop in Xinyi District. The move is a blatant challenge to the country’s bid to tighten tobacco controls as an amendment to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act is pending legislative review, it said.

The proposed amendment seeks to expand the scope of smoking bans, raise the legal smoking age from 18 to 20, and prohibit electronic cigarettes (vapes), however HTP products will only be subject to regulation, not entirely banned. This has drawn the ire of anti-smoking groups, which insist all non-traditional tobacco merchandise should be forbidden.

JTF lashed out at the novel tobacco product companies for exploiting legal loopholes to lure teenagers before relevant regulations are put in place. It suggests that HTP retailers have copied e-cigarette businesses by setting up "display" shops that do not sell anything so that they can instead sell the tobacco products to juveniles over social media.

The World Health Organization has stated that exposure to any kind of tobacco product poses health risks. Taiwan’s health authorities are also looking at a blanket ban on flavored tobacco products, which are particularly popular among younger smokers.
