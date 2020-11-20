US based tech company Presidio announces agreement to acquire Irish owned Arkphire

Acquisition expected to create a new global IT supply and services business

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 November 2020 - Irish headquartered IT procurement and services company, Arkphire, today announced it is to be fully acquired by Presidio, a leading North American IT solutions provider. The deal represents a further consolidation of scale in the ICT services market creating a global IT supply and services business. Arkphire will support Presidio as a strategic platform to drive business expansion across both Europe and Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the acquisition, Paschal Naylor, chief executive at Arkphire said: "This announcement with Presidio is a hugely positive development for Arkphire, our people and our customers, equipping us with the ability to extend our global reach and further evolve our service offering to customers in response to their changing needs. We are in the business of enablement. Being part of the enlarged Presidio family will open up many new possibilities and provide us with a natural partner to support the IT needs of our customers, regardless of where they want to do business."

Both Arkphire and Presidio have a shared core business model focused around digital infrastructure, cloud, security and other IT services. Presidio's $3 billion IT solutions and services business has a local presence in over 57 locations across the United States serving approximately 7,300 middle market, large and government organisations across a diverse range of industries.









Commenting on the acquisition, Presidio CEO Bob Cagnazzi said: "Presidio was attracted to Arkphire by the quality of its portfolio of solutions and services, and the customer-centric culture of excellence that characterized the management team. The acquisition is expected to provide Presidio an opportunity to assimilate Arkphire's best practices into our own in the US, while providing Presidio a platform to scale our ambitions in Europe and Asia Pacific."

The acquisition will mark another major milestone for the successful Irish technology services company Arkphire. Originally established in 1979, Arkphire has grown to become a €160m business with more than 250 employees and serving customers across more than 90 countries. In 2018, Private Equity firm, Bregal Milestone invested in Arkphire which has enabled Arkphire to further expand its international operations, notably establishing a presence in Asia Pacific through the acquisition of Singapore-based Generic Technologies.

The change in ownership at Arkphire will have no immediate impact on day-to-day business operations. The senior management, including its co-founder and chief executive, Paschal Naylor, will remain in their roles.

Arkphire and Bregal Milestone were advised on the acquisition by William Blair (corporate finance) and Reed Smith (legal). Completion of the transaction is now subject to approval from the European and Irish competition authorities.

About Arkphire

Arkphire is a leading IT product procurement and IT services company, serving customers internationally across more than 90 countries. Arkphire provides integrated technology solutions that span desktops, networking, cyber security, cloud and data centre, enabling the digital workspace and supporting businesses on their digital transformation journey.

Following its acquisition of Trilogy Technologies in 2020, Arkphire is now positioned as the largest and fastest growing Irish headquartered IT procurement and IT managed services business.

Arkphire Group has an unrivalled network of partnership accreditations with leading global IT vendors and is a Check Point 4-Star, Cisco Gold, Citrix Platinum, Dell Technologies Titanium, HP Platinum, IBM Gold, Lenovo Platinum and Microsoft Gold Partner. Arkphire is also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER).

Arkphire group employs over 250 people and generates revenues of over €160m.

For more information visit www.arkphire.com





About Presidio

Presidio is a leading IT services and solutions provider that helps customers connect IT of today to IT of tomorrow. Our deep technology expertise across cloud, security, modern IT infrastructure and networking underpin our ability to help customers accelerate time-to-outcome via agile digital platforms. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design.

As of June 30, 2020, we served approximately 7,300 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,800 Presidio professionals, including approximately 1,600 technical engineers, are based in over 57 offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $2.8 billion-dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com