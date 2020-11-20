Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

By  Associated Press
2020/11/20 13:20
A man dressed as a zombie wears a presidential sash, to represent himself as a minister of Peru's newly sworn-in president, gets revved up in San Mart...
Abortion-rights activists demonstrate in favor of decriminalizing abortion with a banner that reads in Spanish "Legal abortion 2020. It's urgent," out...
Demonstrators ride past a burning police vehicle during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise on the 217th anniversar...
A health worker collects a sample for a COVID-19 test from a baby who arrived on a flight from Mexico at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havan...
Workers ride their horses in the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery, usually reserved to bury COVID-19 victims, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wedne...
A girl marking her 15th birthday, or "quinceañera," poses for a photoshoot under a drizzle at Plaza de Francia in Panama City, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. ...
A heavy lifter carries people across a flooded area after the passing of Hurricane Iota in La Lima, Honduras, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Iota flooded s...
Angel Salamanca trains a rooster at the "Club Gallistico Caracas" cockfighting club, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, ...
A demonstrator holds his dog as he scuffles with police during a protest demanding the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Piñera in Santiago, ...
A voter prepares his documents to vote in municipal elections at a polling station in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 15, 202...

A man dressed as a zombie wears a presidential sash, to represent himself as a minister of Peru's newly sworn-in president, gets revved up in San Mart...

Abortion-rights activists demonstrate in favor of decriminalizing abortion with a banner that reads in Spanish "Legal abortion 2020. It's urgent," out...

Demonstrators ride past a burning police vehicle during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise on the 217th anniversar...

A health worker collects a sample for a COVID-19 test from a baby who arrived on a flight from Mexico at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havan...

Workers ride their horses in the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery, usually reserved to bury COVID-19 victims, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wedne...

A girl marking her 15th birthday, or "quinceañera," poses for a photoshoot under a drizzle at Plaza de Francia in Panama City, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. ...

A heavy lifter carries people across a flooded area after the passing of Hurricane Iota in La Lima, Honduras, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Iota flooded s...

Angel Salamanca trains a rooster at the "Club Gallistico Caracas" cockfighting club, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, ...

A demonstrator holds his dog as he scuffles with police during a protest demanding the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Piñera in Santiago, ...

A voter prepares his documents to vote in municipal elections at a polling station in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 15, 202...

NOVEMBER 13 - 19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com