Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/11/20 12:28
A man carries a girl through debris and floods in the typhoon-damaged Kasiglahan village in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Friday, Nov. 13, 2...
Two residents walk along a path of mud and debris towards their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Tuesday, N...
Police in riot gear stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand'...
Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks and umbrellas as police fire water cannons during an anti-government rally near the Parliame...
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battle...
An attendee stands in a sterilizer as a precaution against the coronavirus as he arrives for a defense expo, DX Korea 2020, in Goyang, South Korea, We...
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 at a facility erected in a market in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 202...
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian sidewalk in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP P...
IOC President Thomas Bach wearing a face mask waves as he speaks to the media at the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralym...
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street covered in a fog in Goyang, South Korea, Monday, Nov....
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bump elbows to greet prior to the official welcome ceremony...

A man carries a girl through debris and floods in the typhoon-damaged Kasiglahan village in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Friday, Nov. 13, 2...

Two residents walk along a path of mud and debris towards their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Tuesday, N...

Police in riot gear stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand'...

Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks and umbrellas as police fire water cannons during an anti-government rally near the Parliame...

A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battle...

An attendee stands in a sterilizer as a precaution against the coronavirus as he arrives for a defense expo, DX Korea 2020, in Goyang, South Korea, We...

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 at a facility erected in a market in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 202...

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian sidewalk in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP P...

IOC President Thomas Bach wearing a face mask waves as he speaks to the media at the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralym...

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street covered in a fog in Goyang, South Korea, Monday, Nov....

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bump elbows to greet prior to the official welcome ceremony...

NOV. 13-19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com