AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bump elbows to greet prior to the official welcome ceremony... Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bump elbows to greet prior to the official welcome ceremony at Suga's official residence in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Morrison is in Japan to hold talks with Suga to bolster defense ties between the two U.S. allies to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street covered in a fog in Goyang, South Korea, Monday, Nov.... People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street covered in a fog in Goyang, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

IOC President Thomas Bach wearing a face mask waves as he speaks to the media at the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralym... IOC President Thomas Bach wearing a face mask waves as he speaks to the media at the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed until July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Bach said during this week's trip to Tokyo that he is "encouraging" all Olympic "participants" and fans to be vaccinated - if one becomes available - if they are going to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian sidewalk in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP P... Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian sidewalk in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 at a facility erected in a market in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 202... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 at a facility erected in a market in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the world's second most coronavirus affected country after the United States. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

An attendee stands in a sterilizer as a precaution against the coronavirus as he arrives for a defense expo, DX Korea 2020, in Goyang, South Korea, We... An attendee stands in a sterilizer as a precaution against the coronavirus as he arrives for a defense expo, DX Korea 2020, in Goyang, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battle... A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's Parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks and umbrellas as police fire water cannons during an anti-government rally near the Parliame... Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks and umbrellas as police fire water cannons during an anti-government rally near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's Parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

Police in riot gear stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand'... Police in riot gear stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's Parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

Two residents walk along a path of mud and debris towards their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Tuesday, N... Two residents walk along a path of mud and debris towards their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Typhoon Vamco left dozens of people dead as it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A man carries a girl through debris and floods in the typhoon-damaged Kasiglahan village in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Friday, Nov. 13, 2... A man carries a girl through debris and floods in the typhoon-damaged Kasiglahan village in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippine capital Friday after Typhoon Vamco caused extensive flooding that sent residents fleeing to their roofs and killing dozens of people. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

NOV. 13-19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com