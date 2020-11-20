Photo of the Day: Heart-shaped fireworks in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American blogger captured this photograph of red aerial bursts appearing to form the shape of a heart on Sunday (Nov. 15).

The photo was taken by Daniel Arreola, who runs the food blog Taiwan Eater and has lived in Taiwan for two years. Arreola posted the image on the social media site Reddit, where it has since gained 369 upvotes.

The photo was captured Sunday evening during a pyrotechnic display marking the launch of an extension of the Danhai Light Rail Transit (LRT) line to Fisherman's Wharf in New Taipei City's Tamsui District. The new 2-kilometer section of what is known as the Blue Seaside Line is comprised of three stations: Taipei University of Marine Technology, Shalun, and Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf.

Rides along the new section are free to members of the public who have month-long electronic metro passes.