Special Pokémon GO event to kick off Sunday in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The developer of mobile game phenomenon Pokémon GO is hosting a special event Sunday (Nov. 22) in Tainan, where Pokémon trainers can catch featured monsters at six hotspots across the city.

Tainan is one of three cities around the world selected for the Pokémon GO City Spotlight on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The other two cities to hold the event are Auckland, New Zealand, and Busan, South Korea.

With developer Niantic's launch of the one-day event, the participating cities are hoping it will encourage people to go outdoors and boost the local economy. Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (王偉哲) said during a press event last week that all Pokémon GO players are welcome to catch rare Pokémon as well tour the city and enjoy the local cuisine.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, six areas have been designated as hotspots in order to limit the size of crowds:

• National Cheng Kung University Main Library

• Tainan Park

• Tainan Confucius Temple

• Blueprint Culture & Creative Park

• Tainan Sports Park & Municipal Baseball Stadium

• Koxinga Museum & Koxinga Shrine

With proper protection, such as wearing masks at hotspots, people can mingle freely with one another, said the mayor. The number of participants is expected to exceed 100,000, according to the city government.

Trainers who take "snapshots" at the hotspots and complete certain tasks will earn rewards, including poffins, stardust, and lucky eggs, said Niantic. In addition, 7,000 paper Pikachu hats will be given away in these areas.



Trainers wearing Pikachu hats. (Tainan City Government photo)