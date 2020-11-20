Alexa
Passengers allowed to pay for COVID-19 test upon arriving in Taiwan

Effective Dec. 1, all inbound passengers required to submit negative COVID-19 result

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/20 10:57
Passenger at Taoyuan International Airport ​​​​​​ 

Passenger at Taoyuan International Airport ​​​​​​  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers who fail to produce a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test (NAT) report upon arrival can now pay for a test at the airport before entering the country, according to Taiwan’s coronavirus task force.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 18) announced new border restrictions requiring all inbound and transit passengers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 NAT, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test within three days prior to their departure. The new rule is in effect between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021.

Overseas Taiwanese businesspeople have expressed concern that the countries where they are based may not offer such testing services. In light of this, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said Thursday (Nov. 19) that airlines will arrange seats for these passengers, ensuring they are separated from the others, before they arrive and undergo their self-paid test, wrote CNA.

About 90 percent of countries have made coronavirus testing available. The foreign ministry will continue to monitor global test availability as it mulls relevant measures, Chuang added.

The health official reiterated that all arriving visitors must undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entry, with no exceptions. Some overseas Taiwanese have called for a shortened isolation period ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Health minister advises overseas Taiwanese to return early for Lunar New Year
2020/11/19 16:47
2020/11/19 16:47
Taiwan reports Turkish flight attendant infected with Covid
2020/11/19 15:10
2020/11/19 15:10
Masks to be mandatory in Taiwan's bars, nightclubs starting Dec. 1
2020/11/19 12:00
2020/11/19 12:00
All travelers to Taiwan must take predeparture Covid test starting Dec. 1
2020/11/19 10:06
2020/11/19 10:06
Tokyo reports record daily virus cases, outbreak locks down Australian state
2020/11/18 22:00
2020/11/18 22:00