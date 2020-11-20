Toggle navigation
World
Joe Biden wins Georgia
By
Associated Press
2020/11/20 08:58
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Georgia.
Updated : 2020-11-20 10:30 GMT+08:00
