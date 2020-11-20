Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Thursday and said it “formalizes how we have operated over the last few years.” Stearns previously held the title president of baseball operations and general manager.

Arnold, 41, joined the Brewers as a vice president and assistant general manager in October 2015. He was promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in June 2019.

“This move provides Matt with the deserved recognition of his tireless work and ensures that our baseball operations leadership group remains intact,” Stearns said in a statement.

With Stearns and Arnold in the front office, the Brewers have reached the playoffs each of the last three years, something the franchise had never accomplished before. That included making it to the postseason under this year’s expanded playoff format with a 29-31 record.

Before joining the Brewers, Arnold spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay’s organization, where his roles included serving as director of player personnel. He was with Tampa Bay when the Rays won the 2008 American League pennant.

Arnold also has worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2000), Texas Rangers (2002) and Cincinnati Reds (2003-06).

