Garrett still away, Browns hopeful for sack leader's return

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs around Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL football ... Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs around Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. Garrett injured his knee in the first quarter in the Browns 16-6 loss to the Raiders. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, S... Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

FILE-This Oct. 18, 2020, file photo Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) blocks against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Ga... FILE-This Oct. 18, 2020, file photo Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) blocks against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. Garrett has a knee injury that could alter Cleveland's season. The NFL sacks leader injured his knee in the first quarter Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, and was ineffective the rest of the way as the Browns were beaten 16-6 by the Las Vegas Raiders, who did a far superior job handling the inclement weather than the home team. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett remained isolated from his teammates for the second straight day, but the Browns expect him to return Friday and play this weekend against Philadelphia.

Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks, has stayed at home the past two days after not feeling well. As long as his next COVID-19 test comes back negative, the standout defensive end will be allowed back at the team's facility and to practice.

“Myles is scheduled to come back tomorrow. We will see,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday, emphasizing there are no givens in 2020. "With all of this, you just have to follow the protocols.”

The Browns (6-3) are also without starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey as they get ready to play the Eagles (3-5-1). Both were placed on the COVID list on Wednesday after they were identified as high risk for having close contact with an outside practitioner who tested positive.

Stefanski said both Conklin and Parkey have “potential” to return Saturday and play Sunday. Fullback Andy Janovich, who played in last week's win over Houston, was also placed on the COVID list earlier this week.

Parkey is 11 of 12 on field-goal attempts since taking over when the Browns cut Austin Seibert after the Week 1 loss at Baltimore.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said practice squad kicker Matt McCrane has been doing all the kicking while Parkey has been out.

“Hopefully we can get Cody back for the weekend,” Priefer said. “If not, Matt had a real good day yesterday, he’s going to kick again today, he’ll be ready to roll. The great thing is, our personnel people and myself, we’ve had a plan in place since July if something crazy like this happened.

“As I told coach Stefanski the other day, we’re not going to bat an eye. We’ve got a plan and we’ve got to go execute the plan. If we don’t have Cody, we’ve got to be ready to go. And if Cody can come back Sunday morning, we’ll be ready to go. Either way we’re not pressing the panic button."

