Unbeaten Steelers, lowly Jaguars meet with streaks at stake

PITTSBURGH (9-0) at JACKSONVILLE (1-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Steelers 7-2; Jaguars 4-5

SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 14-12

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Jaguars 20-16 on Nov. 18, 2018

LAST WEEK – Steelers beat Bengals 36-10; Jaguars lost at Packers 24-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 1; Jaguars No. 31

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (24), PASS (18).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (9), PASS (5).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (26), PASS (19).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (25), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Steelers are the 21st team since the 1970 merger to start a season 9-0. All 20 previous teams reached the playoffs, with seven of them winning the Super Bowl, the last being 2009 New Orleans. ... Pittsburgh has won each of its last three trips to Jacksonville but the games have been close, each contest decided by a touchdown or less, including a 20-16 comeback victory in 2018 in which the Steelers rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half and won on QB Ben Roethlisberger’s 1-yard plunge with 5 seconds to go. ... Pittsburgh is looking to get its sagging run game going against the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense. The Steelers are averaging just 58 yards on the ground over their last four games. Pittsburgh averaged more than double that (136.8 yards) during the first five games of the season. ... The Steelers are the NFL’s only team with three players — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — who have at least 30 receptions and 400 yards. … The Steelers have at least one sack in 66 consecutive games, three shy of Tampa Bay’s NFL record set between 1999 and 2003. ... Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell has converted a franchise-record 25 straight field goals, breaking the team record of 24 straight set by Shaun Suisham in 2013-14. ... Jacksonville can tie a single-season franchise record by losing its ninth consecutive game. Owner Shad Khan fired then-coach Gus Bradley following his ninth straight loss in 2016. The longest skid in team history is 13 games, set between the 2012-13 seasons. … The Jaguars are 41-99 in Khan’s nine-year tenure. A loss Sunday would tie him with former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100. Khan would hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse. … Rookie QB Jake Luton makes his third consecutive start in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb). … James Robinson’s 689 rushing yards are the fifth most in the NFL this season, the most among rookies, and the most in NFL history by an undrafted rookie through the first 10 weeks. … Fantasy tip: Roethlisberger, Smith-Schuster, Johnson and Claypool are must starts against a Jacksonville defense that continues giving up big passing plays.

___

