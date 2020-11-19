Texans look to improve run defense in visit from Patriots

NEW ENGLAND (4-5) at HOUSTON (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Texans by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Patriots 4-5; Texans 2-7

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 10-2

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Patriots 28-22 on Dec. 1, 2019 in Houston

LAST WEEK - Patriots beat Ravens 23-17; Texans lost to Browns 10-7

AP PRO32 RANKING - Patriots No. 17, Texans No. 28

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (3), PASS (29).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (24), PASS (10).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (31), PASS (8).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (32), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — QB Cam Newton is second in the NFL among QBs and third overall with nine rushing TDs. ... RB Damien Harris had a career-high 121 yards rushing last week. ... RB James White had a career-high 177 yards of offense and two touchdown receptions in his last game against Houston. ... WR Jakobi Meyers had 59 yards receiving and threw his first career TD pass last week. ... CB J.C. Jackson has an interception in five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He leads the league with six interceptions. ... CB Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has an interception in two of his last three games against Houston. Gilmore has missed the past three games with a knee injury and remains questionable to play this week. ... Rookie S Kyle Dugger led the Patriots with a career-high 12 tackles last week. ... Rookie LB Josh Uche had the first sack of his career against Baltimore. ... DE John Simon had five tackles, a sack and defended a pass last week. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson has thrown nine TD passes with no interceptions in his last four games. ... RB Duke Johnson ran for a season-high 54 yards last week in his first start of the season with starter David Johnson injured. ... WR Brandin Cooks had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven TDs for the Patriots in 2017. ... WR Randall Cobb had 86 yards receiving in his last game against New England. ... TE Pharaoh Brown had his first career touchdown reception last week. ... DE J.J. Watt had five tackles, including one for a loss against Cleveland, and DT Corey Liuget had his first sack of the season. ... LB Zach Cunningham led the team with 13 tackles last week and ranks third in the NFL with 92 tackles. ... LB Whitney Mercilus has a sack in two of his last three home games. ... Fantasy tip: WR Will Fuller leads the Texans with 628 yards receiving and has a TD reception in six of his last seven games.

