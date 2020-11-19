Lions look to build on momentum vs reeling Panthers

DETROIT (4-5) at CAROLINA (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Lions 4-5; Panthers 5-5

SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead series 6-3

LAST MEETING - Lions beat Panthers 20-19, Nov. 18, 2018 at Carolina

LAST WEEK - Lions beat Washington 30-27; Panthers lost to Buccaneers 46-23

AP PRO32 RANKING - Lions No. 23; Panthers No. 22

LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (12).

LIONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (24).

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (22), PASS (17).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (20), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Lions are 3-2 on the road; the Panthers are 1-4 at home. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford is coming off a big game against Washington throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win. ... RB D'Andre Swift had 149 yards from scrimmage last week and joined RB Billy Sims (1980) as the only Lions rookies to have 80 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving in a game. Swift and Sims are also the only Lions to produce at least four TDs rushing and two TDs receiving in their first nine games. ... Lions WR Kenny Golladay has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games. ... WR Marvin Jones has four TD catches in his last three games. ... The Lions' defense is allowing 29.7 points per game, third most in the NFL. ... Lions LB Jamie Collins Sr. became the first player in franchise history to have 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery vs. Washington. ... DE Romeo Okwara had four sacks in the last four games. ... The Panthers have lost five straight games. ... Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater is second in the NFL in completion percentage (72.1%) and seventh in yards passing (2,552). He sustained a knee injury on Sunday against Tampa Bay, but coach Matt Rhule is optimistic he will start. If not, the Panthers will turn to either Will Grier or P.J. Walker ... RB Mike Davis will start again if RB Christian McCaffrey misses his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Davis is tied for the league lead with 25 broken tackles... WR Robby Anderson ranks fifth in the NFL in yards receiving (772) and fifth in receptions (64). ... WR Curtis Samuel has been Carolina's go-to receiver on third downs with 19 catches, fourth most in the NFL. ... WR DJ Moore ranks 10th in the NFL with 736 yards receiving, making Carolina the only team in the league with two players with more than 700 yards receiving. ... The Panthers have the worst third-down defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert 55.3% of their chances. The Bucs converted 10 of 16 third-down opportunities last week vs. Carolina. ... DE Brian Burns and S Jeremy Chinn are the two bright spots on Carolina's defense. Chinn leads all rookies with 69 tackles, while Burns' 25 quarterback pressures are sixth most in the league. ... Fantasy tip: Stafford has nine TD passes and three interceptions in three starts vs. Carolina. He'll face a defense that allowed 341 yards passing and three TD passes last week to Tom Brady. Also, the Panthers could be without their top CB Donte Jackson (toe).

