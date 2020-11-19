Signals from Taiwan’s missing F-16's flight data recorder detected: Defense minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s military has picked up eight signals, possibly from the missing F-16 fighter jet that disappeared on Tuesday evening (Nov. 17) two minutes after it took off.

Search efforts will zero in on the source of the earliest signals emitting from 16.7 kilometers offshore, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said on Thursday.

Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih’s (蔣正志) F-16 jet took off from Hualien at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday for night training, but it disappeared from the radar screen at 6:07 p.m. The Air Force said a naval patrol ship picked up suspicious beacon signals at 9:03 a.m. on Wednesday, which have been used as an important lead in the continued search for the aircraft, according to CNA.

Giving a briefing on the search efforts at the country’s legislature on Thursday, Yan pointed out that based on weather, crew communication, and the aircraft's maintenance and condition, the initial judgments did not rule out the possibility of spatial disorientation as a cause of the incident. Spatial disorientation refers to a pilot’s inability to correctly interpret aircraft altitude or airspeed in relation to the Earth or other points of reference.

However, Yan said more investigation is still needed to determine what caused the incident.

With regard to search efforts, the minister said that a total of 25 flight missions and 34 ships have been dedicated to the non-stop search for the missing aircraft. The military received signals from a flight data recorder 16.7 kilometers offshore on Wednesday and has hired a private company to carry out the salvage operation, he said, adding that the company’s salvage vessel has arrived at Hualien Port.

The F-16 jet’s ejection seats and fuselage can emit signals; currently, the military has found eight signals coming from different sources, the minister told legislators in private. He added that the salvage vessel will start with the source of the first signals, where the sea has a depth of 900 meters.

Yan went on to say that the Coast Guard found leather-coated drifts floating in the sea on Thursday, and soldiers stationed in Hualien have been dispatched to search along the coast, per CNA.