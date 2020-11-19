Four Taiwanese researchers rescued at sea by Chinese fishing boat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four scuba divers have been rescued by a Chinese fishing boat after they had been reported missing while conducting an underwater research survey on Thursday (Nov. 19)

According to an investigation by the Taiwanese Coast Guard Administration (CGA), a yacht was carrying five people from the Taiwan Ocean Research Institute in the morning. Four of the passengers entered the water about 57 miles southwest of Penghu’s Qimei to conduct research, but they later failed to resurface back at the yacht.

After losing contact with the four researchers, the remaining person onboard returned to Penghu and reported the incident to the CGA, requesting help.

The CGA immediately dispatched two vessels to find the missing divers and notified the Penghu Fishery to broadcast a radio message to fishing boats in the area. At 4 p.m., a Black Hawk helicopter took off from Taichung to assist in the search and rescue operation, Liberty Times reported.

It was later reported that the four were rescued by a Chinese fishing boat near the location where they had been reported missing. A CGA boat was quickly sent to pick them up.