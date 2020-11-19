Taiwanese-American novelist Charles Yu wins US National Book Award for Fiction

Charles Yu's 'Interior Chinatown' won the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction Charles Yu's 'Interior Chinatown' won the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American author Charles Yu (游朝凱) has won the United States National Book Award for Fiction for his novel “Interior Chinatown,” a satirical tale of a Taiwanese-American actor looking for a major role in Hollywood, reports said Thursday (Nov. 19).

Yu, 44, wrote the novel in the format of a television script for a fictional crime show, with his main character playing stereotypical Asian bit parts but longing to star as “the Kung Fu Guy,” Vulture reported.

The award-winning book is only Yu’s second novel, though he also published two short-story collections and was a writer and story editor on the HBO science fiction series “Westworld,” starring Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, and Ed Harris.