Taiwanese-American novelist Charles Yu wins US National Book Award for Fiction

'Interior Chinatown' follows minor actor who wants to become a Hollywood kung fu star

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/19 17:52
Charles Yu's 'Interior Chinatown' won the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction 

Charles Yu's 'Interior Chinatown' won the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American author Charles Yu (游朝凱) has won the United States National Book Award for Fiction for his novel “Interior Chinatown,” a satirical tale of a Taiwanese-American actor looking for a major role in Hollywood, reports said Thursday (Nov. 19).

Yu, 44, wrote the novel in the format of a television script for a fictional crime show, with his main character playing stereotypical Asian bit parts but longing to star as “the Kung Fu Guy,” Vulture reported.

The award-winning book is only Yu’s second novel, though he also published two short-story collections and was a writer and story editor on the HBO science fiction series “Westworld,” starring Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, and Ed Harris.
