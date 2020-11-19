Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan coast guard seizes trespassing Chinese fishing boat

Taiwanese coast guard stops Chinese vessel from escaping in waters near Kinmen County

  156
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/19 17:21
Taiwan coast guard seizes intruding Chinese fishing boat near Kinmen. (CGA photo)

Taiwan coast guard seizes intruding Chinese fishing boat near Kinmen. (CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Thursday (Nov. 19) that it has seized a Chinese vessel illegally fishing in waters near the offshore Kinmen County and will impose a NT$300,000 (US$10,520) fine on the trespassers.

The CGA's 9th Offshore Flotilla said at a press conference that it had noticed signs of illegal fishing during a patrol of Kinmen's waters Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 18). It said two Taiwanese patrol boats, PP-10039 and CP-1020, were immediately dispatched to investigate the area and found that a Chinese fishing boat had intruded into Taiwan's territorial waters.

After seeing the Taiwanese patrol boats, the Chinese vessel attempted to zigzag its way out of trouble at a high speed. However, the coast guard still managed to stop it from escaping.

The CGA said all fishing gear on the Chinese boat has been seized and that the crew members have been detained and charged with breaching the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. The administration added that it will continue its enhanced crackdown on illegal fishing and protect Taiwan's marine resources, reported CNA.
Taiwan Coast Guard
Taiwan Coast Guard Administration
CGA
Kinmen County
illegal fishing
Chinese fishing boat
Chinese vessel

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 5,000 Taiwanese athletes to compete in Kinmen County Games
Over 5,000 Taiwanese athletes to compete in Kinmen County Games
2020/11/06 15:26
Beijing blasts Taiwan Coast Guard for using water cannon on Chinese fishing boats
Beijing blasts Taiwan Coast Guard for using water cannon on Chinese fishing boats
2020/10/28 16:25
US Coast Guard to deter illegal Chinese fishing in Western Pacific
US Coast Guard to deter illegal Chinese fishing in Western Pacific
2020/10/26 09:42
5 Thai crew members missing after ship sinks near southwest Taiwan
5 Thai crew members missing after ship sinks near southwest Taiwan
2020/10/24 20:16
Taiwan deports crew of Chinese vessel after 46-day detention
Taiwan deports crew of Chinese vessel after 46-day detention
2020/09/11 12:24