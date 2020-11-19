Taiwan coast guard seizes trespassing Chinese fishing boat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Thursday (Nov. 19) that it has seized a Chinese vessel illegally fishing in waters near the offshore Kinmen County and will impose a NT$300,000 (US$10,520) fine on the trespassers.

The CGA's 9th Offshore Flotilla said at a press conference that it had noticed signs of illegal fishing during a patrol of Kinmen's waters Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 18). It said two Taiwanese patrol boats, PP-10039 and CP-1020, were immediately dispatched to investigate the area and found that a Chinese fishing boat had intruded into Taiwan's territorial waters.

After seeing the Taiwanese patrol boats, the Chinese vessel attempted to zigzag its way out of trouble at a high speed. However, the coast guard still managed to stop it from escaping.

The CGA said all fishing gear on the Chinese boat has been seized and that the crew members have been detained and charged with breaching the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. The administration added that it will continue its enhanced crackdown on illegal fishing and protect Taiwan's marine resources, reported CNA.