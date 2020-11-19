Alexa
Taiwan forms FinTech Co-Creation Platform

Interdisciplinary cooperation, competitions, fintech ambassador will follow: FSC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/19 17:33
Taiwan's FSC launches FinTech Co-Creation Platform. (Facebook, FSC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday (Nov. 19) launched the FinTech Co-Creation Platform to speed up the development of financial technology in the country.

The next phase will be to invite government departments, financial institutions, and international venture capital groups to form an international interdisciplinary review group, the Liberty Times reported.

The review group will evaluate and select three to five teams it deems to have the greatest potential to develop overseas. It will also assist them as they exhibit their fintech talent and search for markets on an international scale.

At present, four working groups under the platform will identify and train fintech talent, collect relevant data, research regulatory technology, and organize promotional activities such as a FinTechShow competition and selection of a finTech ambassador, the FSC said.
