German parliament probes intruder incident during virus vote

By  Associated Press
2020/11/19 16:12
Police uses water canons to clear a blocked a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as ...
Police officers try to push back protesters on a blocked a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal pa...
A protestor shouts as police officers block a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as ...
People attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Ge...
A police person wears a face mask under a helmet after beeing hit by a water canon during a violent protest ralley in a road between the Brandenburg G...
People attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Ge...
Police uses water canons to clear a blocked a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as ...
A man holds a cross with the inscription 'Constitution for the Federal Republic of Germany' as he attends a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg ...
Police uses water canons to clear a blocked a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as ...
People attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Ge...
People attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Ge...
Police officers block a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as people attend a protes...
Police officers block a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as people attend a protes...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to German Health Minister Jens Spahn during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday...
A protestor lifts her hands as police officers block a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parlia...

BERLIN (AP) — German parliamentary officials are investigating how people protesting against government lockdown measures were able to enter the Bundestag building and harangue lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote.

Senior lawmakers planned to meet Thursday to examine claims that deputies from the far-right Alternative for Germany party used their credential to help a small number of protesters get through security.

Video posted on social media showed a female protester accusing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier of having “no conscience” and insulting him.

The incident happened as thousands of people protested parliament's passing of a bill providing legal underpinning for the government to issue social distancing rules, require masks in public and to close stores and other venues to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Berlin police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters after they defied orders to wear masks.

Alternative for Germany, which opposed the bill, said it had no knowledge about its lawmakers helping protesters enter the Reichstag.

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak