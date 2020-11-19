German parliament probes intruder incident during virus vote

Police officers try to push back protesters on a blocked a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal pa... Police officers try to push back protesters on a blocked a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as people attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Germany. Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)