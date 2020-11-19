Taipei to clamp down on illegal riding on sidewalks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Police Department’s Traffic Division will clamp down on those riding scooters and bicycles on sidewalks in the near future, as such offenses accounted for 90 percent of the city's sidewalk-related traffic accidents from January to October.

The division pointed out in a news release on Tuesday (Nov. 17) that 42 traffic accidents took place on Taipei sidewalks in the first 10 months of this year, of which 38 involved scooters or bicycles being ridden illegally on the sidewalks.

According to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, "riding on sidewalks" and "failing to yield to pedestrians on walkways indicated by signs or markings" is punishable by a fine between NT$600 (US$20) and NT$1,800 for scooters and between NT$300 and NT$600 for bicycles.



From January to October, police in the capital handled 17,444 cases of scooters being ridden on sidewalks and 130 offenses involving bicycles, issuing citations to those caught violating the law.

The police department urged scooter and bicycle riders to respect pedestrians’ exclusive right to sidewalks.