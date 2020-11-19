Taipei's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall to undergo facelift

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (國父紀念館) will embark on a grand overhaul next year that will inject life into the historical building, which has stood in Tapei for nearly half a century.

Renovation of the 48-year-old memorial hall complex will involve facility upgrades, enhancements to exhibition spaces, and a transformation of the landscape of Zhongshan Park. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the project is estimated to cost NT$1.63 billion (US$56 million).

There will be a focus on increasing the amount of green space at the venue, including a tree-lined boulevard. Tall trees will not only help mitigate summer heat but will also serve to block the unpleasant sight of the Taipei Dome lurking in the background, said Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生), director of the memorial hall.

A retrospective exhibition that opened on Wednesday (Nov. 18) looks back on the history of the building and its role in driving prosperity in the eastern part of the Taiwanese capital. Exhibits include the original design by Taiwanese architect Wang Da-hong (王大閎) and 100 photos that captured some of the hall's most memorable moments.

The structure is a memorial to Sun Yat-sen (孫中山), who is considered the "father" of the Republic of China. The venue has become a multi-purpose educational, recreational, and cultural center for the public.



National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (Official website images)