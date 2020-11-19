Alexa
TSMC and Google look to chip packaging to boost computing power

As Moore’s Law becomes harder to maintain, chipmakers turn to chip packaging to improve performance

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/11/19 15:58
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is working with Google and other U.S. tech companies to improve chip packaging in order to boost semiconductor performance.

One of the last steps of the chipmaking process, chip packaging is where semiconductors are mounted onto a supportive case before being placed on a printed circuit board. As it becomes more difficult to squeeze ever-smaller transistors onto chips, packaging has grown in importance.

Using 3D technology, TSMC has begun utilizing vertical and horizontal space in chip packaging, a process it calls SoIC (System on Integrated Chips), in order to stack and connect different types of chips like processors, memory, and sensors into one package, according to TSMC.

The Taiwanese company currently has four advanced packaging facilities in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, and Tainan, but it is planning for another two: one in the Chunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park, expected to come online in the second half of 2021, and another in Tainan's Southern Taiwan Science Park, which is scheduled to begin production in 2022.

Google and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are set to be some of the first customers to purchase SoIC chips, sources told Nikkei Asia, in addition to helping TSMC test and certify them. Google intends to use TSMC-SoIC chips for autonomous driving systems and other applications, while AMD is looking to use stacking technologies to make itself more competitive against bigger rival Intel, the report said.

TSMC’s revenue from chip packaging and testing services in 2019 was US$2.8 billion, about 8 percent of its total US$34.63 billion, and is expected to grow at close to the same rate as its revenue in 2020, the company said. The advanced packaging industry was valued at US$29 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.6 percent between 2019 and 2025, reaching approximately US$45 billion in 2025, according to research agency Yole Development.
