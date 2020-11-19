Taiwan donates 2 patrol boats to Marshall Islands

Taiwan has donated two patrol boats to Marshall Islands. Taiwan has donated two patrol boats to Marshall Islands. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan donated two patrol boats to the Marshall Islands during a special ceremony on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the gift of two patrol boats in 2018 during an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Pingtung-built boats were inspected by Marshallese Ambassador to Taiwan Neijon Rema Edwards in August and arrived in the Pacific Island nation at the end of September.

During the ceremony, the Taiwanese ambassador to the Marshall Islands, Hsiao Sheng-chung (蕭勝中), pointed out that the gift represents Taiwan’s long-lasting commitment to the Marshallese people and government. He added that the patrol boats meet the needs of the country’s coastal patrol missions and will enhance its rescue and law enforcement capabilities.

Hsiao also announced that Taiwan has signed a maritime patrol cooperation agreement with its ally. The Taiwanese Coast Guard has carried out two joint patrol missions with the Marshallese Sea Patrol — one in 2017 and one in 2018.

Hsiao also mentioned that the United States, Japan, and Australia are also continuing to help the Marshall Islands improve maritime security. Taiwan hopes that democratic countries can work together to strengthen cooperation with the Marshallese Sea Patrol, he said.

Marshallese Minister of Foreign Affairs Casten Nemra followed up by point out that Taiwan has long supported the Pacific Island nation in maintaining maritime security and on other areas of cooperation. He added that Taiwan is also concerned about the sustainable development of Marshallese fisheries and protection of its marine resources and food security. He thanked Taiwan on behalf of his country for its generous donation and pledged that his country will always support Taiwan's efforts to participate in international organizations.