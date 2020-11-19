Taiwan pledges US$500,000 to help schoolchildren in war-torn Syria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has pledged US$500,000 (NT$14 million) in funds for Syrian schoolchildren whose lives and studies have been disrupted by the years-long armed conflicts in the country.

Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) inked the deal with Ingrid D. Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), on Sunday (Nov. 18) to formalize the donation to the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

“The contribution will go towards helping Syrian children in the liberated communities re-integrate into the formal education system,” tweeted the representative office.

Amb. Hsiao announced today that @TECRO_USA will pledge $500K to support the #DefeatISIS @coalition’s stabilization efforts in Syria. The contribution will go towards helping Syrian children in the liberated communities re-integrate into the formal education system. #TaiwanCanHelp pic.twitter.com/nT96nFBNYC — Taiwan in the US (@TECRO_USA) November 19, 2020

The contribution will be allocated to support moderate education programs for communities in northeast Syria, according to the AIT. The aim is to provide opportunities for education, thus reducing the risk of children and young people being harmed by ISIS’ violent and radical ideology.

As a free and open society, Taiwan has the obligation to defend fundamental values and contribute to regional stability, said Hsiao, as reported by CNA. Taiwan will continue to work with the U.S. and like-minded countries in bringing peace and stability to the world, she added.

Atul Keshap, principal deputy assistant Secretary Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, also attended the virtual meeting. He described the donation as a testimony to Taiwan being a reliable partner, a model for democracy, as well as a force for good in the world.

Today, the State Department and American Institute in Taiwan-Washington welcomed @TECRO_usa’s $500,000 contribution to support moderate education programs for communities in northeast Syria as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. pic.twitter.com/DJecGECYwy — EAP Bureau (@USAsiaPacific) November 18, 2020

In 2014 Taiwan joined the coalition, which includes more than 80 countries and international organizations. Over the years, the country has donated materials for prefab houses, medical equipment, and demining devices.