Taiwan pledges US$500,000 to help schoolchildren in war-torn Syria

Contribution to go to US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/19 12:30
Taiwan pledges US$500,000 in funds for Syrian schoolchildren (Twitter, EAP screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has pledged US$500,000 (NT$14 million) in funds for Syrian schoolchildren whose lives and studies have been disrupted by the years-long armed conflicts in the country.

Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) inked the deal with Ingrid D. Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), on Sunday (Nov. 18) to formalize the donation to the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

“The contribution will go towards helping Syrian children in the liberated communities re-integrate into the formal education system,” tweeted the representative office.

The contribution will be allocated to support moderate education programs for communities in northeast Syria, according to the AIT. The aim is to provide opportunities for education, thus reducing the risk of children and young people being harmed by ISIS’ violent and radical ideology.

As a free and open society, Taiwan has the obligation to defend fundamental values and contribute to regional stability, said Hsiao, as reported by CNA. Taiwan will continue to work with the U.S. and like-minded countries in bringing peace and stability to the world, she added.

Atul Keshap, principal deputy assistant Secretary Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, also attended the virtual meeting. He described the donation as a testimony to Taiwan being a reliable partner, a model for democracy, as well as a force for good in the world.

In 2014 Taiwan joined the coalition, which includes more than 80 countries and international organizations. Over the years, the country has donated materials for prefab houses, medical equipment, and demining devices.
