Taiwan’s Chiayi unveils 'refreshing' logo for agricultural produce

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's central county of Chiayi has launched a new logo for its agricultural produce in collaboration with a famed graphic designer as part of its agriculture rebranding effort.

In line with Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh’s (聶永真) typical simplistic style, the new logo is comprised of 18 green stripes that represent the number of townships in the county and resemble rice paddies. They also reflect the rusticity, tenacity, and perseverance that are hallmarks of Taiwan’s traditional farming culture.

The logo comes with a new brand name—Chiayum (嘉義優鮮), a combination of “Chiayi” and “Yummy.” This more creative name replaces the old “Quality and Fresh” slogan.

The release of the new brand name intentionally coincides with the launch of Nieh's “Melon Aurora” gift set, featuring a limited supply of sweet, fragrant cantaloupe, which is what Chiayi County is best known for.

According to the Chiayi County Government, the county boasts a plethora of agricultural and aquatic products thanks to its diverse terrain. To promote "Chiayum," the government has turned to captivating aesthetics on the packaging and expanded the scope of sales platforms.

In addition to reinvigorating its agricultural sector, Chiayi has also embarked on a massive cultural initiative over the years that involved the opening of the Chiayi Art Museum in September.



Melon Aurora (Facebook, Aaron Nieh)