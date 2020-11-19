Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Senator Pat Toomey urges US to invite Taiwan's president to White House

Pennsylvania Republican advocates ramping up diplomatic support for Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/19 12:31
American Health Secretary Alex Azar (left) meets with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in August. 

American Health Secretary Alex Azar (left) meets with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in August.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said Wednesday (Nov. 18) that the U.S. should increase its diplomatic support for Taiwan and invite President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to the White House.

Speaking at an online conference hosted by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, Toomey remarked that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has become more ambitious in its quest to dominate the world. He said Taiwan stands on the front line against Beijing, which has continuously threatened to take it by force.

Tommey pointed out that authoritarian forces are currently competing with democratic ones for global influence and that it is important for the U.S. to protect Taiwan's freedom and democracy.

He urged Washington to ramp up its support for Taiwan by confronting international organizations that exclude the country. Tommey also proposed that President Tsai be invited to the White House.

The Pennsylvania Republican also called for arms sales to Taiwan to continue and invited the country to join in military exercises held by the U.S. and its allies. He added that he plans to present a proposal later this week in support of a Taiwan-U.S. trade agreement, according to CNA.

Senator Pat Toomey urges US to invite Taiwan's president to White House
U.S. Senator Pat Tommey. (Facebook, Pat Tommey photo)
Pat Toomey
Heritage Foundation
Tsai Ing-wen
US-Taiwan relations
US-Taiwan ties
Chinese pressure
CCP

RELATED ARTICLES

President Tsai lauds contributions of Taiwan expatriates
President Tsai lauds contributions of Taiwan expatriates
2020/11/17 18:30
Former official urges Taiwan military to include both volunteers, conscripts
Former official urges Taiwan military to include both volunteers, conscripts
2020/11/17 17:21
Taiwan to host seminar on cross-strait issues with US think tank
Taiwan to host seminar on cross-strait issues with US think tank
2020/11/17 11:27
Taiwan president thanks outgoing chair of US House Foreign Affairs Committee for support
Taiwan president thanks outgoing chair of US House Foreign Affairs Committee for support
2020/11/16 17:38
PM of Taiwan's African ally tests positive for coronavirus
PM of Taiwan's African ally tests positive for coronavirus
2020/11/16 12:38