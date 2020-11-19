Senator Pat Toomey urges US to invite Taiwan's president to White House

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said Wednesday (Nov. 18) that the U.S. should increase its diplomatic support for Taiwan and invite President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to the White House.

Speaking at an online conference hosted by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, Toomey remarked that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has become more ambitious in its quest to dominate the world. He said Taiwan stands on the front line against Beijing, which has continuously threatened to take it by force.

Tommey pointed out that authoritarian forces are currently competing with democratic ones for global influence and that it is important for the U.S. to protect Taiwan's freedom and democracy.

He urged Washington to ramp up its support for Taiwan by confronting international organizations that exclude the country. Tommey also proposed that President Tsai be invited to the White House.

The Pennsylvania Republican also called for arms sales to Taiwan to continue and invited the country to join in military exercises held by the U.S. and its allies. He added that he plans to present a proposal later this week in support of a Taiwan-U.S. trade agreement, according to CNA.



U.S. Senator Pat Tommey. (Facebook, Pat Tommey photo)