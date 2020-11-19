NEFIN Partners with Puratos to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2025, Puratos Plant in Malaysia Rooftop installation of 628 Solar Panels

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 November 2020 - NEFIN, leading carbon neutrality solutions provider, is proud to announce the completion of their first solar PV project for Puratos Group, a global leading manufacturer of ingredients for bakery, patisserie, and chocolate. The Puratos Group has committed themselves to the ambitious sustainability goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, and have water usage fully-controlled by 2030.









"As part of Puratos Group's environmental sustainability plan, Puratos Malaysia is ready to produce renewable energy this year to offset our carbon footprint on the environment. We also want to be the forefront of this initiative in the country," commented Ms Foo Mei Lai, Operations Director of Puratos Malaysia.

This pioneering partnership between NEFIN and Puratos was cemented with the completion of the installation of 628 solar PV panels covering around 14,778 sq.ft. of rooftop areas on top of Puratos plant in Malaysia. Since October 2020, Puratos Malaysia has been powered by green energy.

Globally, Puratos emitted 100,000 tons of CO2 in 2018. Since the announcement of its carbon neutrality goal by 2025, Puratos has been very active in embracing sustainability measures wherever possible. "We are pleased to partner with NEFIN on this solar project who are experts in bespoke solar energy development. At Puratos, we are committed to environmental sustainability. This project echoes our ongoing initiative in creating a positive environmental impact through carbon neutrality." Continued Ms Foo.





"The partnership with Puratos has been a very refreshing one for the team," said Mr. Bor Hung Chong, Managing Partner, NEFIN Malaysia. "We really value Puratos and their long-term vision to build a sustainable work environment for Puratos employees and other stakeholders including overall society."





Throughout the project, the NEFIN team has encountered a lot of unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic. Different teams had to stop work several times throughout the year to comply with the movement control order implemented by the Malaysian government.

"We really appreciate the effort of the Puratos team and the accommodations they made for us in order to realize the project within this year. We look forward to further collaboration with Puratos in Malaysia and also internationally. Next, we will be installing a larger scale of solar panels for Puratos plants in Thailand." Mr. Chong added.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international group, which offers a full range of innovative products and application expertise for artisans, industry, retailers and food service customers in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors. The headquarter is located on the outskirts of Brussels (Belgium), where the company was founded in 1919. Today, the products and services are available in over 100 countries around the world. In many cases, they are produced locally by Puratos subsidiaries. Above all, Puratos aims to be 'reliable partners in innovation' across the globe to help the customers deliver nutritious, tasty food to the local communities.

For further information, visit www.puratos.com





About NEFIN Group





NEFIN Group is a regional renowned solar developer with bespoke experience in solar system deployment and a committed partner to organisations that aim to achieve carbon neutrality. Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, legal experts, and investment bankers, NEFIN Group has collectively delivered over 300MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems regionally. The group offers consulting services such as due diligence, feasibility studies, and lender-technical advice on top of project development, system design, engineering, and asset management. NEFIN Group also offers flexible financing options to partners who opt for zero investment. Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information.