Three Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Nov. 18), marking the 13th such incursion in November.

Three People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes: a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane, a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and a Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes.

For over two months, China has been making almost daily intrusions into Taiwan’s identification zone. On Sept. 16, two PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8s flew into the southwest portion of the ADIZ.

On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — to carry out flights to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the Taiwan Strait. The following day (Sept. 19), an additional 19 Chinese aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some straying over the median line.

On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF planes, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16. The rest of the intrusions since Sept. 16 consisted of between one and three Chinese military aircraft, while on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone was also sent into the nation's ADIZ.



Chinese Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft on Nov. 18 (MND photo)



Chinese Y-9 electronic warfare plane on Nov. 18 (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 18 (MND image)