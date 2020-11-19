Netherlands come from behind to beat Poland 2-1

Netherlands' Memphis Depay, left, scores his side's first goal with a penalty passing Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, right, during the Nations ... Netherlands' Memphis Depay, left, scores his side's first goal with a penalty passing Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Netherlands' Memphis Depay, left, and Poland's Przemyslaw Placheta vie for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Neth... Netherlands' Memphis Depay, left, and Poland's Przemyslaw Placheta vie for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Netherlands' Stefan de Vrij, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski jump to head the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The... Netherlands' Stefan de Vrij, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski jump to head the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski vie for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Net... Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski vie for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Netherlands' goalkeeper Tim Krul clears the ball as Poland's Arkadiusz Reca jumps to block during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and T... Netherlands' goalkeeper Tim Krul clears the ball as Poland's Arkadiusz Reca jumps to block during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's Kamil Glik, center, and Netherlands' Memphis Depay, left, vie for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Neth... Poland's Kamil Glik, center, and Netherlands' Memphis Depay, left, vie for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's Kamil Jozwiak watches his shot go into the goal via the post after passing Netherlands' goalkeeper Tim Krul to score his side's first goal du... Poland's Kamil Jozwiak watches his shot go into the goal via the post after passing Netherlands' goalkeeper Tim Krul to score his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland players celebrate scoring their side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium... Poland players celebrate scoring their side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's Kamil Jozwiak scores his side's first goal passing Netherlands' Daley Blind, left, and Netherlands' Davy Klaassen, rear, during the Nations L... Poland's Kamil Jozwiak scores his side's first goal passing Netherlands' Daley Blind, left, and Netherlands' Davy Klaassen, rear, during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, left, celebrates with Netherlands' Memphis Depay, right, who scored his side's first goal with a penalty during the ... Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, left, celebrates with Netherlands' Memphis Depay, right, who scored his side's first goal with a penalty during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands a... Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Netherlands' Steven Berghuis, left, Memphis Depay, laughing, and Luuk de Jong, right, celebrate with Georginio Wijnaldum who scored his side's second ... Netherlands' Steven Berghuis, left, Memphis Depay, laughing, and Luuk de Jong, right, celebrate with Georginio Wijnaldum who scored his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Poland and The Netherlands at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

CHORZOW, Poland (AP) — The Netherlands came from a goal down to beat Poland 2-1 in the Nations League on Wednesday, but it was not enough to earn last year's runner-up a place in the finals.

The result in Poland was ultimately irrelevant as Italy beat Bosnia 2-0 in Sarajevo to win Group 1 by a single point ahead of the Dutch and advance to the Final Four.

Kamil Jozwiak gave Poland the lead when he outpaced Davy Klaassen in a sprint from the halfway line, cut inside Stefan de Vrij and rolled the ball into the goal off the inside of the post in just the sixth minute.

Memphis Depay equalized from the penalty spot in the 77th and captain Georginio Wijnaldum deflected a corner into the net in the 84th.

The Netherlands, which lost the final last year in the first edition of the Nations League, made four changes from the team that beat Bosnia 3-1 on Sunday. Star striker Robert Lewandoski was fit enough to start for Poland, although he was substituted at halftime.

Apart from a shot by Przemyslaw Placheta immediately after the break, the second half was one-way traffic as the Netherlands pressed forward in search of a goal.

It finally came in the 77th minute when Depay converted a penalty after Jan Bednarek had pushed Wijnaldum. The Dutch captain, who scored twice against Bosnia on Sunday, secured the win seven minutes later when he turned in a corner.

“I think this was one of our best matches, apart from the first few minutes when we were not sharp,” Wijnaldum told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

