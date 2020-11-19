Italy reaches Nations League finals by beating Bosnia 2-0

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne, right, is challenged by Bosnia's Dennis Hadzikadunic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in... Italy's Lorenzo Insigne, right, is challenged by Bosnia's Dennis Hadzikadunic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

Bosnia's Sinisa Sanicanin, center, heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday... Bosnia's Sinisa Sanicanin, center, heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

Italy's Manuel Locatelli, center, is challenged by Bosnia's Josip Corluka, left, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy,... Italy's Manuel Locatelli, center, is challenged by Bosnia's Josip Corluka, left, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

Italy's Domenico Berardi (11) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in... Italy's Domenico Berardi (11) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

Italy players celebrate after Italy's Andrea Belotti scored his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Ita... Italy players celebrate after Italy's Andrea Belotti scored his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

Italy players celebrate after Domenico Berardi scoried his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in... Italy players celebrate after Domenico Berardi scoried his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Italy, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Italy advanced to the Nations League Final Four by beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday.

Andrea Belotti and Domenico Berardi scored in a game that Italy dominated to ensure it finished top of Group 1 and earned the right to host the Nations League finals in October.

Federico Bernardeschi also hit the crossbar late on with one of Italy’s numerous chances.

Italy finished a point ahead of the Netherlands, which scored two late goals to win 2-1 in Poland.

Bosnia was already mathematically relegated to League B.

Italy was beset with problems coming into the match. Coach Roberto Mancini and standout forward Ciro Immobile were still out with the coronavirus, and several more players were unavailable due to club quarantines and injuries.

Italy dominated from the start and opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Manuel Locatelli sent Lorenzo Insigne down the left flank and he crossed for Belotti, whose volley looped over Bosnia goalkeeper Kenan Pirić.

Bosnia almost leveled shortly before halftime but Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a great save at point-blank range to deny Smail Prevljak.

Moments later Italy could have doubled its lead but Lorenzo Insigne's curled finish skimmed the outside of the far post.

Italy was creating chances but lacked the finishing touch. On the hour mark it was Francesco Acerbi’s turn to miss the target as his effort flashed across goal and just wide of the right upright.

The Azzurri finally doubled their lead in the 68th as Locatelli sent a ball over the top for Berardi to volley into the bottom right corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports