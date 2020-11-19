Lukaku scores twice, Belgium reaches Nations League's finals

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Denmark at the... Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Denmark at the King Power stadium in Leuven, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.

The world's top-ranked team only needed a draw to qualify from the top tier’s Group 2. Belgium finished the group phase with a five-point lead over Denmark and England, joining France, Italy and Spain in next year's Final Four.

In addition to Lukaku's clinical finishes, Youri Tielemans delivered yet another excellent performance rewarded by a goal. The Leicester midfielder also created his team’s second goal following Jonas Wind’s equalizer.

Lukaku's two goals came in the second half before a blunder by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois three minutes from time gifted Denmark a second goal and maintained a bit of suspense until the end. Kevin De Bruyne completed the scoring on the counter in the 88th.

