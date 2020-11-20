CTi News license decision was based on facts not politics

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – The Kuomintang (KMT) response to the announcement yesterday that the pro-Communist China CTi News (中天新聞) network has been denied a new license to broadcast in Taiwan was depressingly predictable.

No sooner had the decision been announced than it had been manipulated into an attack on the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration, which is apparently “undermining press freedom” by making this political decision.

No doubt the online memes and outraged videos are already flying around the pro-China Facebook and LINE groups where Taiwan’s elderly, KMT-voting minority get their news when not tuned in to CTi News.

As with most of the content on these groups (and indeed CTi News), there is little factual basis in such claims and by echoing them, the KMT is doing yet further harm to its already shattered reputation.

But it is important to be clear about precisely what the facts are behind this decision because no free and democratic country takes the decision to remove the license for a national media outlet lightly.

A factual decision

The first key point to make is that this was not a political decision, and it was not taken by President Tsai, her officials, or anyone in the DPP.

The decision to refuse the new license application was taken by Taiwan’s National Communication Commission (NCC). The NCC was the first regulator in Taiwan to become wholly independent from any branch of the Executive Yuan.

It is an independent body that makes independent decisions and has no requirement to place any political considerations in the decisions that it makes.

A look at the statement made by NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) yesterday made it clear that this was very much the case in this decision. Over the past six years, CTi News’ parent company Want Want China Times Group has been fined by the regulator on 21 separate occasions for breaching the rules.

The most infamous of these many violations was perhaps back in the infamous Kaohsiung Mayoral election of 2018 when an NCC survey found that CTi News had dedicated 70% of its coverage to promoting KMT candidate and future recalled Mayor and failed Presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Two of the independent NCC commissioners stressed that the decision was taken because repeated violations were taking place and neither CTi News nor Want Want had shown any inclination to make the requested changes in order to be compliant moving forward.

In other words, the NCC felt CTi would continue to break the rules and pay the fines rather than try to follow the regulations that the NCC has to enforce. This was the principal reason for making the decision that they did.

A threat to National Security

This was not all. Chen Yaw-shyang has also subsequently stated that the chair of Want Want, Tsai Eng-men (蔡衍明), was directly interfering in the news production of CTi News.

Such interference is also against the rules. But it matters for far deeper reasons than that.

It is only just over a year ago that Tsai Eng-men was one of a number of pro-CCP Taiwanese media officials who attended the so-called 4th Cross-Straits Media Summit in Beijing — an event where CCP officials discussed openly how they could use their media outlets to promote the unification/annexation of Taiwan by the CCP.

What is effectively being implied is that the pro-CCP head of Want Want was taking orders from Beijing and interfering with the output of CTi News to ensure that these orders were being followed.

It is an astonishing accusation for a regulator to level at a broadcaster and an individual. But anyone who has had the misfortune of watching some of CTi’s output will be far from surprised.

Its programs were among the most partisan of anything you will see in Taiwan or anywhere else for that matter. At times, CTi News would have made even Xinhua or the People’s Daily blush!

Freedom of expression and freedom of the press matters a lot in Taiwan. It is one of the cornerstones of our society and one of the things that every anti-unification advocate is fighting for.

But there has to be a line drawn somewhere between the right to freedom of expression and the right to broadcast flagrant lies, false news, and propaganda for the greatest threat to Taiwan’s national security.

Even the staunchest KMT advocate would struggle to argue that CTi has not strayed onto the wrong side of that line on numerous occasions. This decision has been a long time coming and, frankly, is long overdue.

There are a number of other newspapers and TV networks that should also now being giving themselves a long hard look in light of this decision. And if they do, Taiwan’s media landscape will be in a far healthier state as a result.