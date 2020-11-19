La-Z-Boy, Pfizer rise; Lowe's, PaySign fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Target Corp., up $3.81 to $166.85.

The retailer's online sales surged, helping it beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

Lowe's Companies Inc., down $13.12 to $146.74.

The home improvement chain made a lackluster profit forecast after matching Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Pfizer Inc., up 28 cents to $36.32.

The drug developer said new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective.

PaySign Inc., down $1.94 to $4.20.

The manager of prepaid card programs reported a surprising third-quarter loss.

Boeing Co., down $6.75 to $203.30.

Aviation regulators in the U.S. cleared the airplane maker's 737 Max to resume flights.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $1.16 to $39.49.

The Michigan-based furniture maker handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts.

Polaris Inc., down $6.13 to $90.88.

The snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle maker said CEO Scott Wine is resigning.

The TJX Cos., up $1.14 to $62.28.

The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other chains beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.