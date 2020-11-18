Taiwanese man catches falling child

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lin Feng-tien (林峰田), a technician at a home appliance store in Tainan, made the most important catch of his life on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 18) when he caught a little girl falling from the third floor of an apartment, saving her life.

Lin later reflected on the critical moment and said, “I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’ve got to catch her!’”

Tainan Fire Bureau received reports at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday that a little girl had fallen from the third floor of an apartment building on Zhonghua South Road in the city’s South District but was caught by a store worker on the first floor, according to CNA. Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene right away, where they found the girl scared but conscious and with no apparent traumas; even so, she was sent to a hospital for examination.

Witnesses said the three-year-old was crying on a window sill on the third floor with her feet hanging in the air, saying she was looking for her father.

The home appliance store owner, Lin, and another technician saw the girl and sensed danger. They gathered under the window sill and shouted to the girl, urging her back into her apartment.

The child seemed to have heard the shouts and was turning to crawl inside when she slipped and fell off the sill. Fortunately, she was caught by Lin.

Reflecting on the situation, Lin said that he did not think much and just acted. The girl got lucky, he added.

According to the Tainan Fire Bureau’s initial investigation, the little girl was alone at home. Firefighters later notified the Tainan Social Affairs Bureau, the police, and the girl’s family of the situation, and the child’s father rushed home to accompany her to the hospital.

The Tainan Social Affairs Bureau investigated and learned that the girl lives in a single-parent home. She was by herself when the accident happened.

The bureau was investigating whether the father had violated the Protection of Children and Youth Welfare and Rights Act by leaving a child under six years old home alone. The first offense is punishable by 4-50 hours of parental education and counseling.



(Tainan Fire Bureau photo)