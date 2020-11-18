Taiwan vice minister discusses infrastructure investments with US Treasury official

MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (top left) and US Assistant Treasury Secretary Mitchell Silk (bottom right) (Facebook, MOEA photo) MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (top left) and US Assistant Treasury Secretary Mitchell Silk (bottom right) (Facebook, MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of the “Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue” with the United States, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) will hold a video conference with Mitchell Silk, the assistant secretary for international markets at the Treasury Department, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 18).

The main event on Chen’s itinerary has been scheduled for Friday (Nov. 20), featuring talks with Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach, who visited Taiwan in September.

However, upon his arrival in Washington, D.C., the first point on his agenda was to discuss investments in basic infrastructure in third countries with Silk, who studied Mandarin Chinese in Taiwan and authored several books on Chinese trade practices, CNA reported.

Latin America and Southeast Asia would be the prime destinations for joint investment projects, based on an agreement signed in September, according to the MOEA.

When Chen and Krach talk, they will hold five sessions to discuss topics including supply chains, clean 5G, women’s rights, and healthcare cooperation, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to crown their work.