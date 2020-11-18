Search for missing Taiwanese F-16 focuses on oil slick

Search teams are investigating an oil slick off Hualien for any links with a missing F-16 Search teams are investigating an oil slick off Hualien for any links with a missing F-16 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The search for an F-16 fighter that went missing shortly after takeoff from Hualien Air Force Base the previous evening focused on an oil slick, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 18).

The jet, piloted by Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), took off at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 17) for regular nighttime training, but it vanished from radar screens just two minutes later over a stretch of the Pacific that is nine nautical miles or 15 kilometers northeast of the airport.

Since then, helicopters and Coast Guard vessels have been scouting the area but without success, CNA reported. The only sign might be a patch of oil on the water that for the time being could not be explained, military officials said Wednesday evening, 24 hours after the plane’s disappearance.

The wife, mother, and other relatives of Chiang, 44, had traveled to Hualien and were waiting for news inside the Air Force base. Officers asked the media not to launch any unfounded speculation while the search continued. The origin of the oil slick remained to be investigated as any link to the missing F-16 had not been established yet, a spokesman said.

In the meantime, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had ordered all 142 F-16 jets grounded until the cause of the latest incident was found. Until Tuesday’s disappearance, Taiwan’s Air Force had lost seven of the American-built warplanes in accidents and crashes.