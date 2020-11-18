Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Indians watch with a mix of pride and scepticism as Kamala Harris prepares to become US vp

By  FRANCE 24, RFI
2020/11/18 09:59
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In India, all eyes will be on Kamala Harris when she becomes US vice president in January. FRANCE 24 traveled to her ancestral village to see what the locals think of her election.

In the Southern Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, where Kamala Harris’ ancestors come from, people are filled with pride at her election and celebrated the Democrat’s victory with a huge prayer in the temple.

“We are sure she will do a good job,” one woman said. “That’s a given.”

Another woman said she was more inspired by her gender than by her ethic origin. Harris has shown women “how to be successful and brave,” the woman said.

Harris’ uncle, Balachandran Gopalan, remembered her as an inquisitive and playful child, but said her serious side came out when she entered public life with her bid to be District Attorney. Then she was “very focused and intelligent” and she stuck to her values, he said.

But not everyone in India is so thrilled, most notably on the Hindu right.

“She will be constantly siding with these leftist elements in our country who regard every incident as a genocide, as a snuffing of democracy, as Muslim targeting,” said BJP leader and member of the upper house of parliament Subramanian Swamy. “She may be very pro-Indian but she is not going to be pro BJP or very well inclined to the Indian government.”
Democratic Party
Kamala Harris
India
USA
politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan eyes enhanced India ties at Diwali celebration
Taiwan eyes enhanced India ties at Diwali celebration
2020/11/14 10:57
Top Taiwan national security official expects Biden presidency maintain warm ties
Top Taiwan national security official expects Biden presidency maintain warm ties
2020/11/10 18:07
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris once shared table with Taiwan justice minister
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris once shared table with Taiwan justice minister
2020/11/09 19:46
Taiwan's US envoy assures stable relations no matter which party wins American presidency
Taiwan's US envoy assures stable relations no matter which party wins American presidency
2020/11/05 18:12
Interim chairman of Taiwan's New Power Party resigns three months early
Interim chairman of Taiwan's New Power Party resigns three months early
2020/11/04 12:03