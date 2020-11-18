Taiwanese woman dies after having 20 teeth extracted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman recently died nine days after having 20 teeth extracted from her mouth, and even though the hospital listed pneumonia as the cause of death, her family is questioning whether it may have been linked to the dental procedure.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday (Nov. 18) on the woman, surnamed Cheng (鄭) and of Chiayi County, to determine her cause of death, according to CNA. The autopsy findings indicated that the deceased suffered from a serious case of aspiration pneumonia in her right lung.

Tsai Ying-chun (蔡英俊), Chiayi's head prosecutor, said that samples had been taken from the autopsy for further testing. The testing results, along with Cheng’s medical records and the autopsy report, will be sent to the Medical Review Committee to determine whether there is a causal relationship between the dental procedure and the pneumonia, Tsai added.

Cheng’s family believed that she was healthy before Nov. 4 when she went to the Chiayi Christian Hospital and underwent the extractions. Cheng fell into a coma on Nov. 5 and was immediately sent to another hospital in the county for emergency care; however, she died of pneumonia on Nov. 13, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital.

After Cheng’s death, her family called the dentist who performed the extraction, questioning why 20 teeth were taken out at one time and why Cheng was not hospitalized after the procedure for further observation.

“It’s the same to pull out one tooth or 20 teeth, and hospitalization is not necessary for tooth extraction,” the dentist replied, per CNA.

As Cheng’s family suspected that Cheng’s death is related to the surgery, they reported the incident to the police, hoping prosecutors might get to the bottom of it.

The Chiayi Christian Hospital said that the dentist decided to perform the procedure because of extensive tooth decay. She was operated on under general anesthesia.

Afterward, Cheng rested in an observation room for two hours. Following a physical check, she was then allowed to return home.