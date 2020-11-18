Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to resume flu vaccinations for 50-to-64-year olds

Riskier groups have been inoculated, making way for an expansion of the government-funded program

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/18 17:48
A government-funded flu vaccination campaign is speeding up to include less risky groups 

A government-funded flu vaccination campaign is speeding up to include less risky groups  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Government-funded flu vaccinations for people in the age range from 50 to 64 who are not deemed at high risk will resume on Dec. 1, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday (Nov.18).

As a reason for the resumption, officials mentioned that 80 to 90 percent of the more vulnerable age groups, the over-65s as well as pre-schoolers, had been inoculated, making way for other groups to join the program, CNA reported.

The vaccination campaign for the 50-to-64 age group had been suspended in mid-October due to its overall popularity, forcing the CECC to identify higher-risk groups for priority treatment.

Other important target groups of the campaign, such as doctors and nurses, had also almost all been vaccinated against the flu, the officials said.

A total of about 200,000 flu shots were available for the period up until the end of November, while an extra 60,000 would arrive in mid-December, according to the CNA report.

Officials have dismissed allegations that some flu vaccinations played a part in the death of a small number of recipients.
influenza
influenza vaccine
flu
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces basics of new virus prevention measures
Taiwan announces basics of new virus prevention measures
2020/11/16 20:48
Taiwan sees two new imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Taiwan sees two new imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday
2020/11/15 16:24
Visiting DJs fined NT$10,000 each for breaking quarantine: CECC
Visiting DJs fined NT$10,000 each for breaking quarantine: CECC
2020/11/14 18:50
Taiwan reports 3 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia, Croatia
Taiwan reports 3 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia, Croatia
2020/11/14 15:41
Taiwan confirms 8 imported coronavirus cases in biggest leap for months
Taiwan confirms 8 imported coronavirus cases in biggest leap for months
2020/11/13 14:43