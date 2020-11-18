Masks mandatory in most public areas in Taiwan starting Dec. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of its strict new measures to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus during autumn and winter, the CECC on Wednesday (Nov. 18) announced that face masks must be worn when entering and leaving eight categories of venues starting next month.

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that starting on Dec. 1, masks will be mandatory in eight categories of places, including medical care facilities, mass transit, personal consumption locations, educational institutions, exhibitions and athletics, entertainment and leisure venues, houses of worship, and public service centers. Chen said that those who fail to wear masks in these contexts in accordance with regulations and do not heed requests to do so will face fines of between NT$3,000 (US$105) and NT$15,000 for violating the "Communicable Disease Control Act" (傳染病防治法).

Chen explained that the above places have a high risk of infection and transmission, as it is not so easy to maintain social distance and avoid close contact with strangers inside them. Therefore, people entering are required to wear masks, which can not only help to prevent COVID-19 but also protect against other kinds of diseases transmitted by droplets.

If there is a need for food and drink in the above settings, masks can be temporarily removed on the condition that proper social distance is maintained or that appropriate barrier equipment is installed, said Chen.

The CECC outlined the eight categories:

1. Medical care facilities

Hospitals, clinics, and other facilities where large numbers of patients are kept in tight quarters indoors.

2. Mass transit

Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR), Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), mass rapid transit (MRT), and other public transportation systems.

3. Personal consumption locations

Malls, shopping centers, supermarkets, and other areas where consumers congregate, with the exception of restaurants.

4. Educational institutions

Libraries, community colleges, training programs, and study centers, with the exception of K through 12 schools and cram schools.

5. Exhibitions and athletics

Cinemas, stadiums, gymnasiums, activity centers, performance venues, art galleries, museums, indoor skating rinks, indoor swimming pools, amusement parks, and children’s playgrounds.

6. Entertainment and leisure venues

Cruise ships, bars, karaoke bars, dance halls, night clubs, fitness centers, pool halls, bowling allies, and video game arcades.

7. Houses of worship

Temples, churches, and funeral homes.

8. Public service centers

Banks, insurance companies, credit cooperatives, and post offices.