Taiwan hopes to increase cooperation with Myanmar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Wednesday (Nov. 18) he hoped Taiwan and Myanmar could continue bilateral cooperation and intensify their partnership following the parliamentary election victory for Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

The NLD won an absolute majority in parliament in the Nov. 8 elections, which will allow it to continue and rule the country for another five years. Taiwan already considers Myanmar as one of the target countries under its New Southbound Policy, which focuses on promoting relations in a wide variety of domains, from trade to education.

Wu delivered his message describing the elections as a sign of democratization and progress to the government of Myanmar through the Taiwanese representative office in the country, CNA reported.

Earlier, the Taiwanese office praised Myanmar for being able to organize democratic elections during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding it would assist the new government in promoting peace and strengthening democracy. Bilateral trade and investments and other mutually beneficial measures would also be on the agenda, officials said.