Indonesian migrant workers subject to centralized quarantine in Taiwan

Measure adopted in wake of rising COVID-19 cases among these workers

  146
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/18 16:24
Indonesian caregivers in Taiwan 

Indonesian caregivers in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesian migrant workers will be put under centralized quarantine upon arrival in Taiwan starting Friday (Nov. 20), said the country’s health authorities Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Currently, employers or brokers are responsible for the arrangement of quarantine for industrial workers from the Southeast Asian nation. The new rule will mandate centralized isolation for all Indonesian migrant workers entering Taiwan on Nov. 20 and onwards.

The measure does not apply to those who have obtained a visa by Nov. 19. The move follows a rise in imported coronavirus cases among Indonesian visitors who traveled to Taiwan for work, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The CECC has also ordered the suspension of labor introduction from four labor brokers registered in Indonesia, which are PT. Sentosa Karya Aditama, PT. Vita Melati Indonesia, PT. Ekoristi Berkarya, and PT. Graha Ayukarsa. At least 20 Indonesians arranged by the companies have tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan.

The firms will be not be allowed to resume business until they have presented documentation from Indonesian health authorities indicating their training centers have improved disease control measures and been rid of the novel virus, said CECC.
Indonesia
Indonesian
migrant workers
coronavirus
COVID-19
quarantine
isolation
pandemic
brokers

