Taiwan announces strict new coronavirus prevention measures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 18) announced its new measures to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus during autumn and winter, when cases around the globe are expected to spike.

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the details of the "Autumn and Winter Epidemic Prevention Project." The new policy will go into effect on Dec. 1 and will focus on three areas, including border quarantine measures, community epidemic prevention, and medical response.

Border quarantine measures

All inbound and transit passengers must attach a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test report within three days before boarding a flight to Taiwan.

Chen pointed out that the international epidemic continues to be severe, and it is expected that the number of incoming passengers will increase at the end of this year and early next year.

In order to strengthen epidemic prevention, from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021, all passengers, regardless of nationality or purpose of arrival, who enter or transit through Taiwan’s airports, must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test report three days before the scheduled boarding time for the flight to Taiwan. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications will supervise the airlines to ensure the veracity of the test reports.

If a passenger is found to have submitted a false test report or refuses, evades, or obstructs relevant quarantine measures, they will be subject to a fine of between NT$10,000 (US$350) to NT$150,000. Those caught creating a false test report will also be held criminally responsible for offenses of forging instruments or seals (偽造文書印文罪).

Community epidemic prevention

Masks must be worn when entering and leaving eight categories of places.

Starting on Dec. 1, masks will be mandatory in eight categories of places, including medical care facilities, mass transit, personal consumption locations, educational institutions, exhibitions and sporting events, entertainment and leisure venues, and houses of worship. Those who fail to wear masks in these contexts in accordance with regulations and do not heed requests to do so will face fines of between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000 for violating the "Communicable Disease Control Act" (傳染病防治法).

Chen explained that the above places have a high risk of infection and transmission, as it is not so easy to maintain social distance and avoid close contact with strangers inside them. Therefore, people entering are required to wear masks, which can not only help to prevent COVID-19 but also protect against other kinds of diseases transmitted by droplets.

If there is a need for food and drink in the above settings, masks can be temporarily removed on the condition that proper social distance is maintained or that appropriate barrier equipment is installed.

Medical response

The CECC is aiming to strengthen notifications and testing and set reward standards for hospitals that test patients.

In order to prevent the domestic medical system from facing the double burden of the Wuhan coronavirus and influenza in the autumn and winter, Chen explained that the special project will strengthen notification and testing as an important part of the epidemic prevention strategy,

Chen said that four measures have been proposed:

For medical institutions to implement mandatory notification of infectious diseases

Establishing reward criteria for "strengthening screening of pneumonia patients in outpatient and emergency clinics," "strengthening inpatient screening," and "strengthening health monitoring of medical care workers"

Enhanced notification and testing through the health insurance system reminder

Revising the inspection and related processing procedures for persons without COVID-19 related symptoms undergoing home quarantine/isolation

Clinicians should be vigilant, strengthen notifications and testing, and strengthen community monitoring to report or refer suspected cases, the CECC has advised. At the same time, it maintains that local governments should continue to supervise medical institutions under their jurisdiction and consolidate the epidemic prevention capabilities of those facilities.