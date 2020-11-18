Alexa
Indian summer to continue through Friday across Taiwan

Cool weather to hit the northern part of the country on Saturday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/18 16:07
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Wednesday (Nov. 18) that the Indian summer, or untypically warm weather for autumn, will continue through Friday.

From Friday night to Saturday, weather in the north is expected to shift from warm and dry over to cool and wet due to the arrival of northeasterly winds, while the south will continue to be hot and sunny.

Wu forecast that the Indian summer will reach its peak temperatures in the daytime from Wednesday to Friday, with temperatures as high as 34 degrees Celsius across Taiwan. There will be a large temperature difference between night and day during these three days.

Weak northeasterly winds are forecast to arrive on Friday night and will continue through Saturday, bringing scattered showers to the north coast, the northeast, and mountainous areas in the north, and raising the likelihood of rainfall in the Greater Taipei Area and eastern parts of the country, the meteorologist said.

In the daytime on Saturday, temperatures in the north are expected to drop due to cloudy and rainy weather conditions, while the area south of Taoyuan will be unaffected by the northeast monsoon and will remain warm and sunny, he added.
