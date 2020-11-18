University in Taiwan’s Kinmen islands sets up Muslim prayer room

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Quemoy University (NQU) in the outlying islands of Kinmen County unveiled a Muslim prayer room on Wednesday (Nov. 18) that it hopes would attract more students from countries where Islam is the dominant religion.

As part of the university’s effort to promote cultural diversity, a prayer room was established on the second floor of a building. The move was in response to calls by a group of Indonesian students admitted to the school last year who complained about the lack of such facilities on campus, wrote CNA.

According to an Indonesian sophomore surnamed Ho (何) studying business administration at NQU, the room’s installation has made it convenient for her to conduct prayers five times a day without the hassle of returning to her dorm.

The university has endeavored to go global over the past two years through measures that appeal to international students, said NQU President Chen Chien-min (陳建民). Currently, the school has 165 international students, including 43 from Indonesia.

Many colleges in Taiwan have set up similar amenities to create a Muslim-friendly environment, including National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Dong Hwa University, National Tsing Hua University, National Chengchi University, National Central University, and more.