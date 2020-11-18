Cast of Phantom of the Opera finishes quarantine in Taiwan

The Phantom of the Opera cast takes group picture outside Taipei Arena. The Phantom of the Opera cast takes group picture outside Taipei Arena. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cast of the globally beloved Broadway musical "The Phantom of the Opera" has completed its 14-day quarantine and is ready to meet Taiwanese audiences on Saturday (Nov. 19) at Taipei Arena.

As Taiwan remains relatively untouched by the coronavirus pandemic, the acclaimed musical has stuck with its plan to visit the country in a run of 22 shows to last from Nov. 19 to Dec. 6. The global tour of the classic has been canceled in all other countries in the world due to the worsening outbreak.

On Tuesday (Nov. 17), the cast members gathered outside Taipei Arena and shouted in unison "Ni Hao Taiwan" to celebrate the end of their quarantine. They have been rehearsing virtually every day over the last two weeks, according to Kuang Hong Arts Management (KHAM), the Taiwanese organizer of the performances.

KHAM pointed out that Taiwan will be the first country to enjoy "The Phantom of the Opera" on stage during the coronavirus pandemic. It said the global theater community has paid very close attention to the upcoming tour.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the creator of the musical, expressed his gratitude to Taiwan in a self-taped video. He wished luck to the performers and thanked Taiwan for "keeping their theater doors open."

Meanwhile, the silver-voiced star Kaley Ann Voorhees, who plays the role of Christine in the musical, said she could barely contain her excitement. She said she had walked around Taipei since getting out of quarantine and found the city to be very beautiful.

The man behind the Phantom's mask, South African actor Jonathan Roxmouth, also joked that he will not be the only person wearing a "mask" in the theater. He said while it is disappointing that audience members will have to keep their face masks on during the performances, the measure is necessary to prevent the virus spread, reported PTS.

Since it premiered in London in 1986, "The Phantom of the Opera" has collected over 70 international awards. It is the longest-running show in Broadway's history.

According to CNA, the production team comprises a total of 130 actors and technicians from the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea. Parts of the original set of the production, along with 230 costumes, were transported to Taiwan for the performances.

The associate director of the musical, Rainer Fried, told reporters that the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted theater workers around the world. He said the Taiwan tour is a rare opportunity for the actors and that they have poured in their hearts to ensure the best experience for the Taiwanese audience.



An actor greets Taiwanese fans with "Ni Hao" in front of Taipei Arena. (CNA photo)



Cast members of The Phantom of the Opera take selfies to celebrate the end of their quarantine. (CNA photo)



Set of The Phantom of the Opera. (CNA photo)



Costumes for The Phantom of the Opera. (CNA photo)



Costumes for The Phantom of the Opera. (CNA photo)